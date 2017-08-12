Young talent Nabeel Ahmed, who is known for his powerful stint in Sony TV’s popular daily Jee Le Zara, will soon be seen in a web series.

Nabeel will soon be a part of Shemaroo’s web series Gg Ke Pg.

We hear that, the story of the series will revolve around three good for nothing guys. The boys stay as paying guests at a Punjabi Lady’s place. They fail to get any work because of their incompetency. Eventually they will be unable to pay the rent and therefore, the owner of the PG would be asking them to do household works.

Nabeel will be seen playing Sameep who is an aspirant actor but smart enough to get his work done from the other two which will be played by actors Karan Pawa and Vaibhav Chauhan.

When we contacted Nabeel, he told us, “It was a great experience and a very good script to shoot for. My character is somewhere similar to the role of Aamir Khan from Andaz Apna Apna.”

Good luck Nabeel!