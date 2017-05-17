My song is a dedication to Yuvika: Prince Narula

Reality king Prince Narula and his rumored girlfriend Yuvika Chaudhary are painting the twon red with their romance!

The couple, who met during their stint in Bigg Boss released their original song ‘Hello Hello’ in association with MTV Beat.

At the media interaction, the two dressed up all cool greeted the journalists present with a warm smile and got going with their multiple interviews.

The duo has been in news for their rumoured relationship. Though Prince agrees that he likes Yuvika a lot, he refrained from going in-depth about his relationship status. When asked to define her importance in his life, he shyly replied, "She’s life. We have a great chemistry and I hope people like our chemistry.”

Talking about his inspiration behind the project, Prince said, “I like singing. I’ve been singing since my childhood and I got my musical training from my mother. It was my childhood dream to do a music project. And now that I have money and opportunity, I thought it’s the right time to turn my dream into reality. I’ve written this song for Yuvika and on behalf of all those boys who want to express their feelings for their girlfriends or lovers.”

He further added, “We shot our song in Georgia and it was an amazing experience. I remember a funny incident which happened during shoot. Yuvika is a vegetarian and she said she wanted to eat pizza. I brought a non veg pizza for her and she ate it araam se. Next day she demanded the same pizza but I brought her a veg one, and she said yesterday’s pizza was better. Then I told her that it was a non-veg pizza, and her face was worth seeing. We had too much fun shooting.”

When asked about his daily soap ‘Bado Bahu’ and career in acting, Prince shared, “I’ve learnt a lot during the show. Initially, I didn’t know anything about acting but now slowly I’ve learnt how to do scenes and yes I want to make a career in acting. People have always loved and supported me in whatever I have done and I am enjoying it.”

When quizzed whether rumours about his tiff with Neha Dhupia on Roadies created a difference between them, he quipped, “She is like my sister and we do fight sometimes, but there’s nothing wrong between us. She also posted about our music video yesterday, and I don’t care about such baseless rumours.”

The music video released today.