News

My track was always supposed to end in Ek Bhram Sarvgun Sampanna: Tanvi Dogra

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
18 Jun 2019 01:23 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with some interesting update from the television industry.

Star Plus’ show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna(Sunny Side Up) is in news for the revamp of the show which is due to the low TRPs.

As per reports, Actress Tanvi Dogra who essays a pivot role in the show as Kavya has been asked to leave courtesy to the said revamp wherein the major focus of the show will be on the leads of the show i.e Shrenu Parikh and Zain Imam.

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Tanvi who said, “My track was always supposed to end. It was always clear to me that at some point in time I will have to quit the show, but did not know the decision of the same will be taken this early. However, I have no qualms about it and have no complaints against the channel and the production house. It is a great team and I wish them all the luck for the show”.

Also, as per sources, her character Kavya has a brighter chances of making a come back in the show.

Here’s wishing Tanvi and Ek Bhram.. team all the best.

 

