My wife better dancer than me: Pritam Singh

RJ-turned-actor and anchor Pritam Singh, who will be seen participating in the upcoming eighth season of dance reality show "Nach Baliye", says he is excited to share screen space with his wife Amanjjot. He feels she is a better dancer than him.



"I have hosted, acted, and am an RJ too. With ‘Nach Baliye', I am getting to explore something completely new which is dancing. Plus I am getting to spend time with my wife Aman which is a win-win situation for me," Pritam, who came into the limelight after appearing in "Bigg Boss 8", said in a statement.



"My wife is a painter and is also learning how to sing. As a dancer, I feel she's better than me as well," he added.



"Nach Baliye 8" will soon be aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)