My wife has no qualms: Adhvik Mahajan on his kissing scene in Divya Drishti

MUMBAI:Ardent fans of Star Plus’ Divya Drishti can look forward to their favourite couple Drishti (Sana Sayyad) and Rakshit (Adhvik Mahajan) indulging in a sensuous love-making scene and a passionate kissing scene in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Adhvik to know how comfortable he was while shooting the entire scene. He shared, 'Well, this is the first time that I have shot a kissing scene.

Although Sana and I have romanced in the show, but for the first time, viewers will witness our sensuous romance. Talking about comfort, being an actor, every scene is very mechanical.

Since Sana and I are very good friends off-screen and we are quite comfortable shooting with each other, there was no awkwardness.' When asked his wife’s (Neha Mahajan) reaction on his steamy scene, he replied, 'Neha knows me from my college days, and she understands an actor’s job and my passion towards acting.

She has no qualms on me kissing on-screen. We both have made a lot of sacrifices to reach here.

We support each other, and she gets happy seeing me becoming successful in life.' Take a look at the sneak peek of this upcoming scene, which has already created curiosity among fans.