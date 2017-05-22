Hot Downloads

My wife most excited about my comeback on TV: Barun

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
22 May 2017 04:58 PM

Actor Barun Sobti says his wife Pashmeen Manchanda is most excited about his comeback on television.

He was last seen in the first season of "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon" opposite Sanaya Irani five years ago. Soon, the audience will get to see him on the small screen in its third season. 

Barun said in a statement: "I've done films, web series and short films, but TV gives me immense joy. Coming back on television is like homecoming. I personally don't feel any difference in the medium that an actor works on, but having said that, my wife is most excited about my comeback on television especially with 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon'." 

Barun, who will be seen as Advay Singh Raizada on the show, has already begun shooting for it here. It will air on Star Plus soon.

 
 
 
