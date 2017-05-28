My wife is not insecure of my fans: Varun Kapoor

TV heartthrob Varun Kapoor can make any girl go awwww with his cute looks. He has always nailed his roles be it Sanskaar in Swaragini or Danny Vyas in Saraswatichandra.

He made his comeback on small screen as Dr. Veer Malhotra in Savitri Devi College and Hospital.

When asked whether he relates to his on-screen character of Veer, he said, “I do not relate much to Veer. He is intelligent but not serious. He plays pranks on people. I am a very straightforward person. Yes, I used to play pranks but during school and college. This is the only part where I relate to the character.”

On asking if he referred any medical book, he said, “I haven’t taken any reference from any medical book as we are not making Grey’s Anatomy. When it comes to medical terms, we are not going into much detail as it is a serial which is all about love, drama and revenge. For the story, we will have to use some basic medical terms.

“The character of Sanskaar is very different from Veer. As the name suggests, Sanskaar is a very sanskaari son and husband. He is very polite and takes care of his family. Veer is someone who does things in his own way yet he is a very chilled out person,” he added.

The actor also talked about the importance of GEC.

He quipped, “It feels nice to get to act on popular GEC’s. As actors, the prime choice happens through the character and serial, and then the channel. Colors TV has given me success and made popular. This time we have formed a good team, there are lots of characters, and I am sure, we will rule on Colors again."

Commenting on his huge female fan following he said, “My wife will get bored if I don’t have a female fan following (laughs). She is quite happy to know see people loving me so much. She is not at all insecure for she knows that I’ll go back to only her at the end of the day.”

When quizzed if he is in touch with Swaragini actors, he replied, “No, I am not in touch with them. Due to hectic shooting schedule, at this point I am not even in touch with my family. We shoot for the whole day, in shifts, as the show airs for an hour.”

“I am not sure what kind of characters I would be playing in future. But yes, I give my positive nod to a character, only when I like it,” he signed off.

Keep up the good work, Varun!