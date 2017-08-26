Amit Tandon’s wife Dr. Ruby Tandon is imprisoned in a Dubai jail for over a month now.

Tandon who parted ways with his wife sometime back has been trying hard to get some respite for his wife.

Tellychakkar.com got in touch with the actor, who is currently seen in Colors’ popular daily ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’. On his wife’s detention he commented, “I can’t really say much since it’s a legal matter. It is still under investigation. All I can say is that she is innocent and we’ll prove it.”

(Read: Amit Tandon opens up on his divorce)

There were also reports that Amit went to Dubai to get his partner out of the jail but the authorities rejected his plea.

On this Amit remarked, “The news portal has been writing some or the other bullshit about me and Ruby. They are idiots.”

Amit is now hoping that they’ll get some relief by Thursday.

Hope things fall in a better place for the Tandon family.