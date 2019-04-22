Myra Singh aka Amyra's dream-come-true moment

MUMBAI: Myra Singh, who is seen on the show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, has become a household name with her performance as Amyra. She has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.



The little bundle of talent used to be a star on the TikTok application, but now, since the app has been banned, the little one is sharing videos on other social media accounts.



We all know that Myra is participating in a singing competition in the serial, but did you know that she loves singing and is a good singer in real life too?



Recently, she shared a video of her dream-come-true moment as she met her favourite singer Usha Uthup and had the pleasure of singing along with her. They sang famous song Auva Auva, and it is evident that the little one is really good at singing.



Check out the post here.