Myra Singh aka Amyra's message to everyone who judges her

11 Jul 2019 08:02 PM

MUMBAI: Myra Singh is ruling the television screen these days with her fabulous performance as Amyra in Star Plus’ most successful show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. Myra plays the antagonist in the serial. Her character always wants to harm Kullfi so that she can have Sikandar to herself.

And it seems like Myra is being judged for playing a negative role in the serial. The little actress shared a post where she wrote that if people are judging her on the character, then that judgement is not justified and does not affect her.

Well, it at such a young age, the little one knows how to tackle critics and the negativity that surrounds an actor! Way to go, girl!

