Problems never seem to end in the lives of Gokuldham society members on SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Neela Telefilms.

According to the plot, Popatlal would get extremely agitated when water stops flowing from his house’s tap. Halfway through washing his clothes, he will come down and would scream for Bhide. This will lead to major fight between Bhide and Popatlal. In fact Bhide will also put in his resignation as secretary.

Later, everybody will realise, there is no water in the taps of entire society. Hence, everyone will go up to the terrace for checking if anything is amiss with the water tank. However, much to the shock of the society members, they will find the tank brimming with water.

Then what could the problem possibly be?

All would start blaming Bhide for not getting the tank cleaned. Thereafter the society members will again start fighting on to decide who will jump in the tank to check. Irritated with all the mindless scuffle, Bapuji will dive in the tank and then come out with a bag that was stuck in the pipe.

How did a bag reach inside the water tank? Who does this bag belong to? What is there in the bag?

All would get curious but nobody is willing to open it. Will there be another fight amongst the members in order to get the answer to the questions with regards to the bag?