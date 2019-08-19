News

Mysterious call to stop Sarabjit and Meher's marriage in Choti Sardarni

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Aug 2019 05:13 PM

MUMBAI: Indian television's newly launched serial Choti Sardarni on Colors is seeing Sarabjit and Meher's marriage track.

Kulwant is trying everything possible to get Meher married to Sarabjit.

In the meanwhile, the wedding day arrives, and Sarabjit comes with the baarat.

However, Meher is making a plan to escape this marriage.

Meher calls Sarabjit on the phone, but fails to talk to him, as he is busy in the family dance.

Meher eventually fail in her plans.

The marriage finally takes place.

Let's see what new twists and turns are in store for the audience.

