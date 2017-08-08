&TV's much loved comedy serial 'Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain' (Edit II) seems to be getting intriguing.

The show's main cast including talented actors Saumya Tandon, Aashif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atrey Poorey and Rohitash Gaud make the sitcom interesting by their power packed performance.

In the upcoming episode of Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain, the viewers will get to watch an exciting sequence.

As per our sources, in the coming episode, it will be seen that a mysterious ‘choti kaatu’ who is chopping off hairs of people mysteriously will leave the people bewildered by his act.

Well, Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) and Tiwari (Rohitash Gaud) want to have a control on Bhabhis and thus will approach a Baba (occultist). The Baba will suggest to both of them that if they want to have a control on Bhabhis, they should chop their hairs and then bring the chopped hairs to him.

Meanwhile, it will be noticed that both Malkhan (Deepesh Bhan) and Tika's (Vaibhav Mathur) hairs have also been cut mysteriously. This weird case will leave the duo disturbed.

And guess what? They will approach the Baba to request him to save them from getting their chotti's cut.

Later, the show will depict that Happu's (Yogesh Tripathi) wife's hair has also been cut, so Happu who is daroga is on a vigil surveillance to hunt for the choti cutter.

So, how everyone’s hair is getting chopped? And will the choti cutter get caught by Happu?

We buzzed the actors but they remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!