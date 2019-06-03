Mysterious entry to bring Abhi and Pragya together in Kumkum Bhagya, Kalyani to betray Malhar for Atharv in Tujhse Hai Raabta, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows

Kumkum Bhagya: Mysterious entry to bring Abhi and Pragya together

In the upcoming episode, destiny will once again bring Abhi and Pragya together.

We have already seen that Abhi meets Pragya after his accident, because she saves his life.

Abhi goes to meet Pragya and Prachi and shockingly finds a mysterious man sneakily getting into their house.

Pragya and Abhi have a face-off when they try to catch hold of the thief.

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji: Rocky to interrupt RV and Happy's wedding night

In the upcoming episode, Rocky gears up to find out the reason Happy married RV. Rocky believes that Happy married him by force.

Rocky knows Happy's love for him and is not ready to accept that she actually married RV. Thus, Rocky he decides to confront Happy.

Meanwhile here, RV surprises Happy with the grah-pravesh ritual and lovingly does her grah-pravesh in his house.

RV planned to confess his love on their wedding night. But his plans are ruined when Rocky thrashes him for touching Happy.

A furious RV will get Rocky kicked out of the house.

Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani to betray Malhar for Atharva

In the upcoming episode, Atharva learns about Mughda being taken care of by Malhar. Soon, he blackmails Kalyani to get Mughda to him. He threatens to kill Anupriya if she does not do so. Kalyani is in a dilemma and agrees. She slyly takes Mughda away from Malhar.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: Angoori and Vibhuti to fall down from the cliff

In the upcoming episode, Angoori and Vibhuti are on their way to pick up a particular special herb from a cliff area, and while doing so, they fall down from the cliff. They hold a tree to save themselves. Later, Vibhuti sees a rope that he believes to be a snake.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Sameer and Naina’s romantic dance at the Christmas party

In the upcoming episode, it is Christmas, and the entire society organizes a Christmas party for the members.

During the festivity, Sameer and Naina have several romantic moments. Viewers will get to see Sameer and Naina in a new avatar.