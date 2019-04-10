Mysterious suicide note to leave Kalyani shocked in Tujhse Hai Raabta

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show Tujhse Hai Raabta (Full House Media) is being loved by the audiences.



The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to retain audience attention.



The upcoming episodes will have some unexpected twists and turns for avid fans.



Rao Saheb commits suicide, and Malhar is arrested for the murder. Kalyani, who trusts Malhar wholeheartedly, tries to find proof of his innocence.



Kalyani finally finds Rao Saheb’s suicide note. Thus, she tries to get Malhar released from police custody. However, the suicide note leaves Kalyani shell shocked.



What do you think is written in the suicide note? Do you think that the note is fake? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.