Mystery box drama: Sanjana to harm Sameer in Sasural Simar Ka!

20 Dec 2017 04:28 PM

TellyChakkar earlier reported about the mystery box in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka. The new track will be an interesting one in the Rashami Sharma telefilms' series, atleast for the ones who love watching the show.

The family members will soon find the mystery box and now one by one, every member will open the box and witness life changing events happening around them.

In the episodes ahead, Sameer (Rohan Mehra) will happen to open the box and will see his future. He will see Sanjana (Krissann Barretto) driving the car and ramming into him!

A source informs, “Even though Sameer is a non-believer of such mediums, he will be forced to believe what the mystery box projects as the event will occur in reality.”

 




