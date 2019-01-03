News

Naagin 3 actor Pearl Puri is addicted to…

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jan 2019 06:14 PM

MUMBAI: Pearl currently essays the role of Mahir in the serial Naagin 3. The show is doing exceptionally well.

Pearl in the character of Mahir is loved by all and has become a household name through the show. One of the reasons the show is doing so well and ruling the TRP charts is the superb cast. All the actors are exceptionally talented and share a great chemistry.

We all know how television actors shoot for continuous hours and sometimes don’t even get the time to sleep. Many actors have a way to keep themselves fresh. Many actors from the world from television or Bollywood are coffee addicts, as caffeine is one thing that can keep you fresh and take sleep away.

Recently, Pearl shared a photo of him drinking coffee and captioned it, ‘I love you all a latte,’ which clearly indicates that he is a coffee addict. Now we know how Pearl’s secret to looking so fresh.

