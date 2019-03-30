News

Naagin 3 actors Anita, Surbhi, and Pearl have THIS in common

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2019 06:15 PM
MUMBAI: The cast of Colors’ Naagin 3 (Balaji Telefilms) share a great bonhomie on the sets. Playing pranks, clicking pictures, and having meals together are the healthy signs of a good relationship.

This is exactly the sort of bond shared by Naagin actors, who are having great time shooting together. Actress Anita Hassanandani, who plays the role of Vishakha in the show, is the most lovable and fun person on the sets.

Anita, who is a big foodie, shared a video where she along with her co-stars is enjoying eating paan. It looks like they all share a liking for paan.
Well, a paan in this scorching heat is definitely a good way to refresh yourself!
Tags > Naagin 3, Colors tv, Balaji Telefilms, shooting, Anita Hassanandani, Pearl V Puri, Surbhi Jyoti, TellyChakkar,

