Naagin 3 actors go hissing

MUMBAI: Naagin 3 is one of the most successful shows on television and is always topping the TRP charts at the number one position. The show has gained a lot of popularity and the actors have become a household name.

One of the main reasons why the TV series is doing so well is that the star cast of the show get along very well, and that is what shows on screen. The testimony to this is the various posts that are shared by Surbhi, Pearl and Anita. The friendship bond between these three is amazing and that’s what translates on screen.

As tomorrow is Anita’s birthday, Surbhi shared an adorable video where she is asking Anita who’s birthday is coming up, to which, Anita says it’s hers and Pearl Puri video bombed them.

Anita also shared a post where she called Surbhi her sunshine.

Well, the actors really get along well and it seems there is no jealousy and negatively among the casts.

Check the post here: