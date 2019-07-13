Naagin 3 actors Mahir and Bela’s dolls hit the market

MUMBAI: Naagin 3 is one of the most loved shows on television. It is one of the most successful supernatural thrillers on TV. The dramatic love story of Mahir and Bela has been the talk of the town ever since it first aired, and not to forget, how amazing the lead couple looks together. The show might have got over, but the craze is still there.



The two lead characters share an amazing chemistry with each other, and had the audience thumps up and shower love on them. Apart from their crackling chemistry on screen, Bela and Mahir’s perfect romantic moments make us go weak in our knees.



Surbhi and Pearl who were essaying these characters also became household names, and today, they are considered as one of the most loved on screen couples and their fans are missing them together on screen.



Post the craze of Taimur doll that came out a couple of months back, dolls of many television characters are too coming out. Post Parth and Prerna’s lookalike dolls hit the market, now we have the famous Naagin 3 couple Bela and Mahir’s lookalike dolls in the market.



The dolls of Mahir and Bella are really very adorable and cute.



Have a look: