Naagin 3 actress Rutpanna Aishwarya ventures into digital space

"Naagin" actress Rutpanna Aishwarya will make her digital debut with ALTBalaji's "Virgin Bhaskar".



Actor Anant V. Joshi will also be a part of it.



"This is my first project in the digital space. I am excited yet nervous. Anant, my co-star on the show, and I have been doing workshops in preparations for the series, for a long time now; and I certainly hope that the series will be a great success," Rutpanna said in a statement.



The show is set to go on the floors in Varanasi from the end of this month. It will later be available on ALTBalaji app.



(Source: IANS)