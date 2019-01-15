News

Naagin 3 actress Rutpanna Aishwarya ventures into digital space

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2019 06:02 PM
"Naagin" actress Rutpanna Aishwarya will make her digital debut with ALTBalaji's "Virgin Bhaskar".

Actor Anant V. Joshi will also be a part of it.

"This is my first project in the digital space. I am excited yet nervous. Anant, my co-star on the show, and I have been doing workshops in preparations for the series, for a long time now; and I certainly hope that the series will be a great success," Rutpanna said in a statement.

The show is set to go on the floors in Varanasi from the end of this month. It will later be available on ALTBalaji app.

(Source: IANS)
Tags > Rutpanna Aishwarya, ALTBalaji's, Virgin Bhaskar, Anant V. Joshi, Naagin, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Baba Ramdev graces Pre-Finale episode of Sa Re Ga...

Baba Ramdev graces Pre-Finale episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Mansoor Dar
Mansoor Dar
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days