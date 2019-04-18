Naagin 3 cast has a ball on the sets

MUMBAI: Naagin 3 is one of the most successful shows on television and is always topping the TRP charts. The show has gained a lot of popularity, and the actors have become household names.



One of the main reasons the show is doing so well is that the star cast gets along very well off screen, and that is what shows on screen. The various posts shared by Surbhi, Pearl, and Anita are testimony to this. The bond between these three is amazing.



The actors frequently share posts on social media and show audiences their fun side. Anita, who essays the role of Vishaka in the serial, shared a video where you can see Pearl, Anita, and Surbhi having fun while clicking a selfie.



The camaraderie the stars share is truly inspiring.

