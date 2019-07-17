Naagin 3 changed my life: Aman Gandhi

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and areas, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present a list of some of the most significant Indian television, web, and Bollywood actors who we hope eventually get their due in the future.

We got in touch with Daayan fame Aman Gandhi, who plays the character of Veer in the show. Aman spoke at length about his profession before becoming an actor, his struggle, and much more. Read on.

How did you get into acting?

I was working for Hyundai India’s head office after my MBA. I always wanted to be on TV and always knew that this is where I belong, but then I needed time to convince myself and then my parents, so I started learning acting side by side while working. After 2 to 3 years of convincing, Mumbai and acting happened, and I am glad it happened. I was famous for mimicry acts in school, college, and, later, in the office. I can still mimic my boss. (laughs)

Tell us about the projects you’ve done?

I have done a lot of projects, but D4 was the first show of my career. I bagged the show in the very first month of my stay in Mumbai. Then a few cameos in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Sasural Simar Ka. Then came Naagin 3, the show that changed my life. Balaji has been really kind. They cast me in Kundali Bhagya the day after my character died in Naagin. After Kundali Bhagya, they gave me Daayan simultaneously, and that too as second lead. So yes, I am extremely thankful to Balaji Telefilms.

How difficult is it to survive in an expensive city like Mumbai, for actors?

It is undoubtedly extremely difficult. One surely needs financial help from the family until he/she starts earning well. You have to pay rents, commuting expenses, and then you have to maintain yourself, so food and gymming, etc. It is quite tough. Also, you get cheques after 3 odd months even when you start with a TV show, so it’s not easy. I have been lucky here, as my parents are very supportive, but that’s not the case with everyone plus there are fake casting agencies, etc., trying to loot aspiring actors. But it’s all worth the fight I would say.

Are actors paid well?

Well, it depends on how much you are quoting for yourself plus obviously how known you are. I won’t deny that yes, actors are well paid.

Tips for aspiring actors

Tips would be

Immense immense competition out here; come prepared.

Acting looks easy, but it’s not. It’s an art. Learn it, work on your craft, keep working, and there’s no end to it.

Last, most important, come with a time frame in your head about how much time you are willing to invest here trying your luck in Mumbai. We all know that the success ratio is hardly 2 to 3 %. Not everything is meant for everyone, so don’t take things on your ego... it’s always wise to be practical.

