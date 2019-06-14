Naagin 3 fame Anita Hassanandani looks hot in this black and blue monokini

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani is one of the most popular and stylish television actresses. She mesmerised the audience with her performance in various shows. She also captivates the audience with her fashion statements.

The actress, who garnered appreciations for her portrayal of Vishakha aka Vish in Ekta Kapoor’s hit supernatural thriller, Naagin 3, is an active social media user. She regularly shares pictures from the sets of her show, vacations etc. The style diva gives major style goals to her followers.

The gorgeous lady, who recently grabbed headlines for her music video titled Peerh Meri with Pearl V Puri, took to her social media account to share a stunning picture of herself. She certainly raised the temperature with her hot photoshoot in a black and blue monokini.

The caption reads, “Life is a beach, Find your wave!” Not just fans, TV actresses Helly Daruwala, Nia Sharma and Divyanka Tripathi are also drooling over her pictures. Take a look below.