News

Naagin 3 fame Anita Hassanandani looks hot in this black and blue monokini

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jun 2019 05:22 PM

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani is one of the most popular and stylish television actresses. She mesmerised the audience with her performance in various shows. She also captivates the audience with her fashion statements.

The actress, who garnered appreciations for her portrayal of Vishakha aka Vish in Ekta Kapoor’s hit supernatural thriller, Naagin 3, is an active social media user. She regularly shares pictures from the sets of her show, vacations etc. The style diva gives major style goals to her followers.  

The gorgeous lady, who recently grabbed headlines for her music video titled Peerh Meri with Pearl V Puri, took to her social media account to share a stunning picture of herself. She certainly raised the temperature with her hot photoshoot in a black and blue monokini.

The caption reads, “Life is a beach, Find your wave!” Not just fans, TV actresses Helly Daruwala, Nia Sharma and Divyanka Tripathi are also drooling over her pictures. Take a look below.

Tags > Anita Hassanandani, Helly Daruwala, Nia Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Launch of Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain

past seven days