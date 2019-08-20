Naagin 3 fame Mahira Sharma in Colors’ Bigg Boss 13?

MUMBAI: Actress Mahira Sharma, who rose to fame with Colors’ Naagin 3 and also featured in Bepennah Pyaar, is in talks for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.



The buzz about the 13th season of Bigg Boss and its contestants has already begun. This time, the show will not feature commoners but only celebrity contestants. Also, unlike previous seasons, this time, the house of Bigg Boss is being built in Film City, Goregoan, and not in Lonavala.



TellyChakkar has learned that Mahira has been approached for the controversial reality show.



We buzzed Mahira, but she remained unavailable for a comment.



As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, host Salman Khan has shot four promos of Bigg Boss 13 before heading for the shoot of his film Dabangg 3 in Jaipur.



The reports also suggest that Salman will be seen playing the role of a station master in the Bigg Boss 13 promo. He will be seated in a cabin, shaking because of the tremors of trains passing by, as he explains the concept of the new season.



With regard to the theme, Colors has hinted on social media that the it will revolve around war. The channel has started using the hashtag #BB13War in the tweets.



In addition, Chunky Pandey, Sidharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Aditya Narayan, Mahika Sharma, Mugdha Godse, Rajpal Yadav, and Richa Bhadra are said to be other potential participants.



Bigg Boss 13 is likely to go on air from 29th September 2019.



Stay tuned to this space for more exciting updates.