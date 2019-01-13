News

Naagin 3 to wrap-up in March; Kavach 2 to replace it

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
13 Jan 2019 09:37 AM

MUMBAI: Colors’ popular show Naagin 3 (Balaji Telefilms) has had a stupendous run and been on top of the rating charts from its very first week.

Well, everything has a definite end, and the third season of Naagin is slowly on the verge of wrapping up.

Yes, there are reports that Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, and Rajat Tokas starrer Naagin 3 is expected to wrap-up this season by March.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about Balaji Telefilms’ supernatural show Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se returning with season 2 (read here: Kavach to return with season 2 on Colors).

The casting for the new season has begun, and the show will replace Naagin 3.

TellyChakkar will update readers on further developments.

(Read More: Revealed: Bela, Vish, and Vikrant to come back in Naagin 3 as...)

