Naagin actress Sharika ties the knot with Shabir Ahluwalia's brother!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2017 02:02 PM

Big fat Indian wedding in tinsel town.

Naagin fame Sharika Raina recently got hitched to Kumkum Bhagya fame Shabir Ahluwalia’s elder brother Sameer Ahluwalia. 

Sharika, who has earlier been seen in Bollywood film ‘Mardaani’ and MTV Splitsvilla season 8, is best known for her role of Amrita in hit show Naagin. Sameer, who is also a part of TV industry (director), was introduced to Sharika on the sets of Naagin, and the rest, as they say is history.

Their wedding was a perfect mix of culture. The couple had a church and a Kashmiri wedding, since Sameer’s mother is a Catholic, and Sharika is a Kashmiri Pandit. Well, the wedding pictures suggest it was a grand affair. Shabir was also seen enjoying his brother's big day.

Here check out some amazing pictures of the newly wed couple:

Congratulations Sharika and Sameer!

