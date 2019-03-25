News

THIS Naagin turns heads and how!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2019 06:07 PM

She has scintillating looks, a body to die for and a fool-proof wardrobe, but what is most prominent about her is her oomph and elegance. Meet Pavitra Punia, the actress, who is tipped to be the next big face on television and the fashion circuit. Discovered by MTV, Pavitra Punia is well known for portraying Nidhi Chhaabra inÂ Yeh Hai MohabbateinÂ and Geet Dhillon inÂ Love u Zindagi. She has also starred inÂ Honge Judaa Naa HumÂ as Anushka,Â Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon SeÂ as Ritu, andÂ Naagin 3Â as Poulomi Roy. She is currently portraying Chandrika inÂ Daayan.

Pavitra wears her heart on her sleeve. She has always been vocal about her life, whether it is about her relationships or going all out to flaunt her tattoos on her bare back. She is simply unstoppable. What strikes us about this longed-legged lass are her acting skills. Her presence on screen has a distinct texture; even if she is sharing the frame with veteran actors, one can simply not miss her.

TellyChakkar gives you complete low down of her eclectic wardrobe. Hereâ€™s more power to you, Pavitra.

Pavitra slays the Red Carpet in her bling mermaid gown

Beach babe

View this post on Instagram

Slay all day ... for whole your life!!! Excite

A post shared by Pavitra (@pavitrapunia_) on

Pavitraâ€™s got a perfect bikini body

View this post on Instagram

...time to set the temperature little high ....

A post shared by Pavitra (@pavitrapunia_) on

She looks elegant in a backless saree and spells SEXINESS

View this post on Instagram

...rentipole!!

A post shared by Pavitra (@pavitrapunia_) on

