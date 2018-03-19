Naamkarann fame Cindrella D’Cruz to enter Piya Albela

Mumbai: Zee TV’s Piya Albela is all set to witness a new entry and major twist in the upcoming episodes. The popular daily is doing well for the channel in terms of ratings and now the makers are planning to add more twists to make it interesting.

The viewers already know that Neha Marda is entering the show with a character named Bela. The lady will be an evil character who will enter Naren (Akshay Mhatre)’s family to take revenge. The reason behind her vengeance would be her mother’s death, which occurred due to Vyas’ family.

For the role of Bela’s mother, the makers have roped in TV actress Cindrella D’Cruz. The actress has been part of many TV shows like Naamkarann. This will be her second association with the GEC; in the past she was seen in Bhootu.

Our sources inform that D’Cruz will have a cameo in the show and the track will only be a week long. In a narrative, she will commit suicide and the reason would be connected with the Vyas’ family.

What happens next in the show is something the viewers will get to see in the upcoming episodes.

What do you think of Naamkaran?

We tried reaching out to Cindrella but she remained unavailable for comment.

With Bela’s entry, troubles in the lives of Pooja (Sheen Das) and Naren will multiply. How will they overcome this struggle is something interesting to look forward to.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates of the telly world and entertainment industry.