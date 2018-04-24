Naamkarann to go Yeh Hai Mohabbatein way

MUMBAI: Yes, you read the headline right. Now before you dive deep into the story, we must tell you that it is a major excitement for the fans of the daily soap.

The popular daily series, Naamkarann, which airs on Star Plus, is all set to go the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein way.

According to the upcoming track, the main leads of the narrative will head for a legal way. The show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein too started on the premise of custody battle between the primary characters.

Neil (Zain Imam) will find out that Mogli (Kabeer Shah) is Avni (Aditi Rathore) and his son.

Upon finding out the truth, he will be devastated.

What do you think of Naamkarann?

And guess what? He will take the legal way to take his custody. He will fight a legal war against Avni to get his custody.

On the other hand, Mogli will start crying with the idea of leaving his mother, Avni.

What will happen next is something you’ll find out in the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more interesting spoilers.