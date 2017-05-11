Naamkarann lead Aditi Rathore announces her BREAKUP

TV’s popular new face is nursing a broken heart!

Yes, the pretty Aditi Rathore aka Avni of Naamkarann has reportedly gone through a breakup.

OUCH!

Tellychakkar.com had exclusively reported about the talented young girl dating fitness model Shreedhan Singh. (Read:)

The couple has been together for the longest time but seems like all is not well in their paradise.

Aditi took to Instagram to announce her breakup with Shreedhan through this post:

Awww, that’s really sad.

Speculation has been rife that after bagging Naamkarann, the actress has not being able to spend time with her beau. Busy schedules kind of made them drift apart, and the way Aditi announced it in social media, it seems they have parted for good.

Believing in positivity, we hope the two manage to solve their differences, and if not, we do hope they are bestowed with happiness in their individual lives.