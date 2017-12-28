Naamkarann team and husband Indraneil’s special surprise for Birthday girl, Barkha Sengupta

Birthdays are times when we have fun with our close ones. And it’s a blissful day for popular television beauty Barkha Bisht Sengupta as she celebrates her birthday today (28 December).

TellyChakkar spoke to Barkha about her celebration plans.

She said, “I had a house party with my close friends – Gulfam Khan, Sayantani Ghosh, Kunwar Amar and Zain Imam. They were busy shooting but took out time and made sure to reach my residence before 12 to ring in my birthday. I felt special and loved. My family was there too.”

“We danced and played a lot of games including cards where I won and Zain lost!” Barkha chuckled.

The birthday girl received a lot of gifts such as clothes and make-up, the most special one came from her husband, Indraneil Sengupta.

Barkha shared, “I have always wanted to go on a solo trip to Europe and Indraneil has promised to sponsor me. Going on a solo trip has always been on my mind and I was all the more confident about my decision after watching the Bollywood film, Queen. I feel solo trips make you more independent. Although I am married and have a kid, Indraneil is arranging this trip for me and is figuring out the places worth exploring. This gesture makes me feel special and loved. “

We wish Barkha a very Happy Birthday!