Nach Baliye 8: This couple is the first to face eviction!

The atmosphere of Nach Baliye 8 has suddenly heated up, with the fierce competition between couples finally kicking in.

The Star Plus and BBC produced celeb dance reality show is all set to see its first eviction.

Yes, one of the Nach jodis will soon end their Nach journey, as they will move out of the show!

So which duo will have suffer the blow of eviction?

Well, it is none other than Iss Pyaar Ko fame Utkarsha Naik and her better half Manoj Verma.

The couple in their 50s had an impressive start. Their funny antics and honest approach towards their craft, won the judges and contestants' hearts. But last week their performance received low scores, and with audience not giving enough votes, the couple was sadly evicted.

It was a sad moment for the entire team as they bid a teary farewell to Utkarsha and Manoj.

This is just the start, gear up to see one couple getting eliminated every week.

We wish the cute couple Utkarsha and Manoj good luck, and lots of happiness in life!