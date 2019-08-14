News

Nach Baliye 9: Aly Goni's ex-Natasa Stankovic gets caught stealing THIS on set

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular dance reality shows. Produced by Salman Khan, season nine of the show is currently on air. This season also features ex-couples, and Aly Goni and his ex Natasa Stankovic are one of the ex-jodis to participate on the show.

The two not only have fun during the rehearsals, but also on set while they are waiting for their turn to perform and Natasa’s recent post is the proof of the same. She recently posted a video, wherein she was caught stealing a piece of cake on set. In the clip, she can be seen telling others how she cannot stop herself when it comes to sweets. Her partner, Aly Goni, too, comes to her defence.

She captioned the video as, "I cannot function without sweets...tag your sweet tooth friend @alygoni @banijayasia #NachBaliye9 #AlyNa."

Take a look below:

