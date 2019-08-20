Nach Baliye 9: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are all set to pull off a scary act

MUMBAI: The popular television actress Anita Hassanandani and her hubby Rohit Reddy have been giving major relationship goals to their fans and followers. They are indeed one of the most popular celebrity couples. Currently, the couple is grabbing eyeballs for their participation in Nach Baliye 9. They are beautifully showcasing their sizzling chemistry on the dance reality show and have been winning the hearts of viewers by their stunning performance.

Anita and Rohit have picked up different concepts every week and have nailed their performance. From a patriotic act to a silent dance performance, they have done it all. Now, for the coming weekend’s episode, the two are all set to add more variety to their performances. Anita and Rohit will be seen pulling off a scary act and will be seen spooking out the judges and audiences. Rohit took to Instagram to share a boomerang video in which he can be seen lifting Anita who is decked up in a scary look. In the same, Anita can be seen flaunting scary expressions while Rohit can be seen looking scared.

Thanking his choreographers for coming up with the offbeat concept, Rohit penned a caption along with the video. He wrote, “Our next act is gonna spook you out, and how! I was scared to bits even while performing it ... @anitahassanandani has outdone herself in this one, and i m sure y guys r gonna love it! Get ready to have your mind blown away, this weekend, only on #nachbaliye9 on @starplus Special thanks to @ajinkyakalokhe and @anu_iyengar to create such a brilliant concept and an awesome storyboard, and to @official_akshaypatil_ and @paro_5678 to help us execute the vision!”

Take a look below: