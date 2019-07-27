News

Nach Baliye 9: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are ‘Reddy’ to rock the dance floor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jul 2019 11:51 AM

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are one of the most popular celebrity couples. They are participants of the show Nach Baliye 9 and their fans are excited to see them groove on the show.

The duo is quite active on social media. They often grab eyeballs for their adorable social media PDA giving fans a glimpse of their day-to-day adventures. Recently, the two took to their respective social media handles to post pictures and video of their upcoming performance. Clad in a sparkly pink dress and black suit, the couple seems to be giving us 70s vibe.

Rohit captioned his post as, “Are y’all excited to watch us perform this weekend?” The post features a bewitching picture of him on his knees at the feet of his lady love while Anita posted a fun video of the two having their little party on the stage of Nach Baliye with the caption, “He’s all ‘Reddy’ to set the stage on fire! Look at that expression. Are you guys excited?’”

