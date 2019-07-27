News

THIS Nach Baliye 9 contestant INSPIRES Shaheer Shaikh

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most watched dance reality shows. The season 9 of the show is currently on air and ardent fans of the show can’t keep calm. This season is being produced by Salman Khan, and along with real life couples, the show also features ex couples.

Popular television actor Sourabh Raaj Jain is one of the contestants who has come along with his wife Ridhima. Sourabh got immense accolades for his performance in Star Plus’ Mahabharat where he essayed the role of Lord Krishna. Actor Shaheer Shaikh too was a part of that show and played Arjuna who was a close disciple of Krishna.

Recently, Shaheer took to his social media handle and shared a post dedicated to Sourabh. He not only praised the actor but also called him his inspiration. He wrote, “The best couple #SouRidhi @saurabhraajjain the guy who inspires me to be a better person. All the best Madhav.”

