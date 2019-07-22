Nach Baliye 9 contestant Shantanu Maheshwari confirms dating Nityaami

MUMBAI: The much-awaited show Nach Baliye 9 finally hit the small screen and its second episode went on air just yesterday. Produced by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the season 9 is managing to grab eyeballs ever since the announcement was made.

After the first episode where we saw the first 5 jodis, the second episode revealed a few more, including that of Anita Hassanandnai - Rohit Reddy, Madhurima Tuli - Vishal Aditya Singh, Aly Goni - Natasha Stankovic and, Shantanu Maheshwari - Nityaami Shirke. While Shantanu definitely turned out to be quite a surprise for the show, but looks like he is in it for good and has decided to go all out after all.

The dancer-actor took to social media and shared a post. Via his post, he is giving us an insight into his relationship and of course, the show. Shantanu’s post read, "I’m a private person and I like to keep things like that but now that I’m doing #nachbaliye, my relationship is out in open... So confirming that YES I’m dating @nityaami.shirke and we are in this 'like' phase of our relationship. We both never thought we would end up dating each other when we first met as my ek tarfa pyaar was still prevailing in my heart... and we hail from very different backgrounds, but somehow we connected.... Nach Baliye was not something that was in picture but we both thought of exploring our relationship via this...good bad ugly - we dont know what will be the course of our journey...Yes, I know it’s a big decision, don’t know what to expect and how things will go... but hopefully we continue to enjoy and explore our relationship. Let’s see where it takes us."

Take a look below: