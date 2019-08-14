Nach Baliye 9 contestant Shraddha Arya’s choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge injured

MUMBAI: The popular celeb dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 is winning hearts of the viewers by the stunning performance of the participants. However, the show is also making headlines for injuries and accidents.



Previously, Shantanu’s girlfriend Nityaami suffered from a ligament injury and last week Faisal’s girlfriend Muskaan also suffered from a knee injury. Now, according to the latest reports, Sharddha Arya and Alam’s choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge is suffering from an injury. Vaibhav posted on Instagram about suffering from a minuscus injury on his right knee and he has been admitted to Jaslok hospital. He also shared that he will have to go through a surgery.



Check out his post here:



We wish him a speedy recovery!