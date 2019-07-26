Nach Baliye 9 contestants Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy’s selfie game is on point

MUMBAI: Produced by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Nach Baliye 9 has left the audience wanting for more. Starting from theme of the season to the contestants, audience are curious to know what is going to unfold next. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, who are one of the most popular celebrity couples, are participants of the show and their fans are excited to see them groove on the show.

The couple regularly shares pictures of each other on social media which are simply adorable. Recently, another picture of Anita and Rohit from the sets of the show Nach Baliye 9 has hit the internet. In the picture, the adorable couple is seen dressed up in their respective costumes. They look super cool and adorable in the picture.

Take a look below: