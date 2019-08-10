News

Nach Baliye 9 contestants Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary rock their retro look

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Aug 2019 12:16 PM

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one popular dance reality show that has been continuously making headlines. The makers are back with season 9, which is produced by Salman Khan. The show has got a grand opening, leaving the audience wanting for more. One of the cute couples on the show is the Jodi of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary.

The cute couple has been able to impress the judges with their stunning performances right from the beginning of the show. Recently, Prince has shared a few pictures with Yuvika on his Instagram handle wherein he gives a sneak peak of their performance this week. Going by there costumes, it is pretty clear that the couple will be giving a retro-themed performance this week.

