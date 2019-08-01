News

Nach Baliye 9 couples to groove on Govinda songs

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Aug 2019 12:00 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the newly launched couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.

Recently, we exclusively reported about Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes of Kasauti Zindagi Kay to perform on Nach Baliye 9.

(Read herehttp://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/parth-samthaan-and-erica-fernandes-are-one-of-the-most-loved-screen-couples-190729 ) 

Now, the latest update is that a source close to the show has revealed that the couples in the coming week will perform on entertaining tracks of popular Bollywood actor Govinda.

Also, a little birdie from the sets have whispered into our ears that the coming episodes will have actor Govinda as the special guest in the show.

A source said, “The couples are all geared up to perform on exciting numbers of Govinda. The entire episode will be dedicated to Govinda”.

Well, as Govinda and Raveena Tandon shares an impeccable chemistry, it will be interesting to see both of them sharing the stage as the later is also judging the show.

Are you excited for the episode? Hit the comment section below. 

Tags > Nach Baliye 9, Govinda songs, Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Paras V Chhabraa
Paras V Chhabraa
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal

past seven days