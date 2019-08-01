Nach Baliye 9 couples to groove on Govinda songs

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the newly launched couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.

Recently, we exclusively reported about Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes of Kasauti Zindagi Kay to perform on Nach Baliye 9.

(Read here: http://www.tellychakkar. com/tv/tv-news/parth-samthaan- and-erica-fernandes-are-one- of-the-most-loved-screen- couples-190729 )

Now, the latest update is that a source close to the show has revealed that the couples in the coming week will perform on entertaining tracks of popular Bollywood actor Govinda.

Also, a little birdie from the sets have whispered into our ears that the coming episodes will have actor Govinda as the special guest in the show.

A source said, “The couples are all geared up to perform on exciting numbers of Govinda. The entire episode will be dedicated to Govinda”.

Well, as Govinda and Raveena Tandon shares an impeccable chemistry, it will be interesting to see both of them sharing the stage as the later is also judging the show.

Are you excited for the episode? Hit the comment section below.