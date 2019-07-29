News

Nach Baliye 9: Faisal Khan reveals how his love story with Muskaan Kataria started

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jul 2019 02:12 PM

MUMBAI: One popular dance reality show that has been creating a lot of buzz is Nach Baliye. The makers are back with season 9, which is being hosted by Salman Khan. Actor-dancer Faisal Khan is also a contestant in the show. 

Faisal, who is currently playing his first lead as an adult in Chandragupta Maurya, has participated with girlfriend Muskaan Kataria. Since he has already won two reality shows, Dance India Dance and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, he brings a lot of excitement as he steps on to the dance stage! The duo mesmerised everyone by giving a stellar performance on the song, Banja tu meri raani. 

In a conversation with host Maniesh Paul, Faisal revealed how their story started. He said that their romantic tale started with a phone charger, when Faisal lent his phone charger to Muskaan who was obscure about Faisal’s popularity as an actor. Judges Ahmed Khan and Raveena Tandon lauded their performance.

 

Chandragupta Maurya, Faisal Khan, Salman Khan, Reality show, Ahmed Khan, Raveena Tandon

