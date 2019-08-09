Nach Baliye 9: Fans of Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli criticise Govinda for his comment on them

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 9 never fails to make headlines. The popular dance reality show continues to buzz for varied reasons. The show that returned with a new format features both real and ex-couples.



Bollywood actor Govinda graced the show as a special judge and since morning, he has been hogging the limelight for his comment on the dance reality show. As per latest promo shared by the channel, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli are seen impressing judge Ahmed Khan with their dance act. The choreographer opines that they share a crackling chemistry, however Govinda begs to differ as he says, “I think this kind of love is zabardasti wala pyaar jo aap par thopa jata hai. Aur jab aisa pyaar thopa jata hai wahan log 36 jagah muh maarte hain and mujhe aise logo se nafrat hai.”



Well, this comment of Govinda didn't go well with fans of the participants. As soon as the promo was shared on social media, followers of the duo started criticising his comment.



Take a look below: