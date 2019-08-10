Nach Baliye 9: Govinda makes shocking comment on Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's relationship

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 9 never fails to make headlines. The popular dance reality show continues to buzz for varied reasons. The show that returned with a new format features both real and ex-couples. Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli are one of the most talked about former couples on the show.

However, more than their performances, it’s their animosity that has become a talking point on the dance reality show. Right from their war of words on the sets to their not so cordial relationship with each other, they are always in the news for some reason or the other.

Now, this time around, as Govinda and wife Sunita visited the sets of the show, judge Ahmed Khan made a remark as to how Madhurima and Vishal is like the on-screen couple of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani from Kabir Singh since their relationship is about 'together letting go.' However, Govinda made a remark here and said that he has a different opinion and no one should be forced to be in a relationship because it is those people who tend to have multiple partners, and that is not love.

Take a look at the video here: