Nach Baliye 9 : Jaundice & No Music, Not An Excuse For This Jodi

MUMBAI: The ninth season of Nach Baliye has been setting the standards very high of dance and concept ever since its very first episode. All the performances so far have been breathtaking and beautifully choreographed by contestants' respective choreographers.



While television and social media’s favorite and hottest jodi Anita H Reddy and Rohit Reddy impressed us with their high-energy, power-packed performance on a cabaret number in the first episode, the couple had to sit it out in the last episode due to Rohit being diagnosed with Jaundice and Hepatitis A.



Although fans were disappointed at not seeing their favorite jodi perform, the couple received an overwhelming amount of wishes and prayers for Rohit’s speedy recovery and to see the jodi back on screen.



We hear Rohit who hasn’t completely recovered will still be performing in the upcoming episode alongside Anita and the act promises to astound viewers with their performance. Without giving too much away we have been informed that the act holds no music.



This leaves us completely intrigued and excited for their upcoming performance and we wonder how are Anita and Rohit going to fair without any music considering both are fairly new to the world of dance.