Nach Baliye 9: Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia finds Prerna aka Erica Fernandes CUTE

MUMBAI: TV audience has all the right reasons to stay hooked to their TV sets this week as the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 is all set to feature Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s Prerna aka Erica Fernandes and Anurag aka Parth Samthaan perform.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most popular shows currently and the fans of the show have been eagerly waiting to watch the duo’s performance. While their performance is being eagerly awaited by the fans, it is the meeting of former Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia with the current Anurag and Prerna that has fans excited. A day back, the promo featuring Parth, Erica and Urvashi was released by the makers and fans totally loved the drama that ensued in it.

Now, Urvashi took to her social media handle and shared a picture wherein she and Erica can be seen bonding and are all smiles. She captioned the photo as, “An absolute adorb moment with this cutie Erica @iam_ejf in the sets of #nachbaliye9 watch us this #weekend only on @starplus @banijayasia KOMO 1 meets PRERNA 2.”

Take a look below: