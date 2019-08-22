News

Nach Baliye 9: Prabhas reveals he is a huge fan of Raveena Tandon

22 Aug 2019 07:39 PM

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 9 is one of the most popular couple dance reality shows. The show has been continuously making headlines. Recently, Saaho actor Prabhas graced the stage of the show with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor.   

On the show, Prabhas revealed that he is a fan of one of the show’s judges. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, he said, “I am a huge fan of Raveena Tandon.” After this revelation, show’s host Maniesh Paul remarked, “Laakhon ladkiyaan fida hain Prabhas par, but Prabhas fida hain Raveena par.” Later, Prabhas was asked to perform on Bollywood songs. He did Salman Khan’s hook step from his 2014 chartbuster in Kick, Jumme Ki Raat. He was soon joined by Shraddha and the show’s second judge, choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan, who then performed on Hrithik Roshan’s iconic Ik Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Na… Pyar Hai.

