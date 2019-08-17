Nach Baliye 9: Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary and Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria to get the Hi-5 this week

MUMBAI: One popular dance reality show that has been creating a lot of buzz is Nach Baliye. The makers are back with season 9, which is produced by Salman Khan. The twist in the competition this time is the involvement of ex-couples. Along with real-life couples, ex-couples are also battling it out to win the trophy. The show has got a grand opening and managed to open to great numbers in its first week.

The show has been quite the journey already, right from the concept of the season to the mild controversies that have come along and the injuries, and eliminations as well. With the show going onto its fourth week, we definitely do have some high hopes further. There has been a lot of talking about the show. This season, the makers have introduced a new concept of Hi-5 couples, which will be given to those couples who give a powerful performance and manage to win the hearts of the judges. Now, this week, according to the reports, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary and Faisal Khan, Muskaan Kataria will be getting the Hi-5. For Muskaan and Faisal, this is the third consecutive win and we bet they have a long way to go ahead!