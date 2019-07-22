News

Nach Baliye 9 producer Salman Khan says THIS on being friends with his ex girlfriends

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jul 2019 03:12 PM

MUMBAI: Ever since it was announced that Nach Baliye is returning with season 9, fans have been curious. The excitement was more this time, because the new season is being produced by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The show finally hit the small screen recently.

And after teasing the fans with mini clips of the show, finally, recently, the show had its grand opening and during the premier episode of the show, Salman opened up on his exes and how he believes that it is a beautiful thing to be on friendly terms with your exes.

Since this season of Nach Baliye features not just couples but exes too, and therefore, it came as no surprise that on the premiere episode of Nach Baliye 9, Salman opened up on his exes. It all started when Urvashi Dholakia came onto the stage with her former lover Anuj Sachdev as one of the contestants and Urvashi opened up on how she and Anuj were together for four years before they called it quits. And that is when Salman Khan spoke about exes and how he firmly believes that one should always remain friends with their exes. “I think it's the most beautiful thing in the world,” Salman said, adding, that as he speaks, he has no qualms in working with any of his ex-girlfriends and that he has “high regards for all of the women who have been a part of his life.”

For the uninitiated, Salman has dated Sangeeta Bijlani and Katrina Kaif in the past and the actor continues to be great friends with both of them. 

Tags > Nach Baliye 9, Salman Khan, Anuj Sachdev, Urvashi Dholakia, Sangeeta Bijlani and Katrina Kaif, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Abhishek Malik
Abhishek Malik
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha

past seven days