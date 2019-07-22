Nach Baliye 9 producer Salman Khan says THIS on being friends with his ex girlfriends

MUMBAI: Ever since it was announced that Nach Baliye is returning with season 9, fans have been curious. The excitement was more this time, because the new season is being produced by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The show finally hit the small screen recently.

And after teasing the fans with mini clips of the show, finally, recently, the show had its grand opening and during the premier episode of the show, Salman opened up on his exes and how he believes that it is a beautiful thing to be on friendly terms with your exes.

Since this season of Nach Baliye features not just couples but exes too, and therefore, it came as no surprise that on the premiere episode of Nach Baliye 9, Salman opened up on his exes. It all started when Urvashi Dholakia came onto the stage with her former lover Anuj Sachdev as one of the contestants and Urvashi opened up on how she and Anuj were together for four years before they called it quits. And that is when Salman Khan spoke about exes and how he firmly believes that one should always remain friends with their exes. “I think it's the most beautiful thing in the world,” Salman said, adding, that as he speaks, he has no qualms in working with any of his ex-girlfriends and that he has “high regards for all of the women who have been a part of his life.”

For the uninitiated, Salman has dated Sangeeta Bijlani and Katrina Kaif in the past and the actor continues to be great friends with both of them.